Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Friday said it has tied up with smart EV battery systems provider Forsee Power to avail lithium-ion batteries technology for its entire range of commercial vehicles.

“Today many buyers are struggling with range anxiety. We identified the issue and partnered with Forsee Power to enhance the range of Omega Seiki Mobility vehicles. We hope to have a long and fruitful association with Forsee Power,” OSM Chairman Uday Narang said.

OSM commercial electric vehicle, equipped with Forsee Power GO 10 Li-Ion battery system – 48V, 10 kWH, will give an enhanced battery range of 120 km when fully loaded, it said in a release. OSM offers its own electric three-wheelers RAGE+ brand. Forsee Power has a complete range of batteries for the electro-mobility market and thus meets all electrification needs of light and heavy vehicles whether on road, rail, or water.

It offers a complete range of FORSEE GO durable portable and onboard battery systems for two and three-wheelers, according to the release. “We are pleased to start this collaboration with Omega Seiki Mobility that illustrates very well the reason we established in Pune in 2020, to support the electrification of mobility in India with a FAME 2-compliant industrial base. I look forward to more projects with Omega Seiki," said Durga Akhnoor, CEO, Forsee Power India.

Electric vehicle maker OSM's Managing Director Deb Mukherji said the collaboration will provide OSM's customers with smart battery systems which are efficient and use the latest technology.

Forsee Power entered the domestic market last year and started production in May this year in a series of batteries for electric two and three-wheelers in India. PTI IAS

