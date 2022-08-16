Thrissur, Aug 16 (PTI) Kerala police have said they have arrested one person in connection with an alleged gangrape of a minor girl near here.

Police, on August 14, arrested the person and are in search of two others, all of them friends of the child's father, based on a complaint received on August 13.

"The incident happened around two months ago. But, the child's mother did not inform anyone. Recently, the child narrated the incident to her teacher who informed the police," a senior police official told PTI.

The accused used to visit her house regularly and were engaged in ganja dealings with the father, said the police.

A case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, the police said.

