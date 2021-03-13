Coimbatore, Mar 13 (PTI): All trade associations, related to knitwear sector, and trade unions in nearby Tirupur are to go on a one-day strike by closing all shops on March 15.

The strike is to control the exorbitantly rising yarn prices and bring the issue to the attention of the Central and state governments.

It was also decided to take a peaceful procession in the textile hub and read out the list of resolutions before the gathering and later submit the list to the District Collector.

The decision to this effect was taken by the Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) a couple of days ago, when representatives of 27 Knitwear Stakeholders Associations and eight trade unions discussed the impact of the rising yarn prices on the entire knitwear sector in Tirupur.

The garment manufacturing is the real-life supporter to all walks of life in Tirupur, the cascading effect on the industry has already led into crippling of the entire value chain, TEA president Raja M Shanmugham said.

