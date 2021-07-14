New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Smartphone maker Oppo India on Wednesday said its R&D in India has contributed to the development of Reno6 Series 5G smartphones to meet the telecom operators requirement.

On the sidelines of the launch of Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 5G smartphones, Oppo India Vice-President and Head (Research and Development) Tasleem Arif said 5G is a revolutionary technology that is speeding up the advent of digitisation with a shift across industries, and Oppo wants to be a part of this important revolution.

"Innovating for advance 5G technology is a key focus area for us. Aligned with this strategy and our move to make our users future-ready, both Reno6 devices are 5G-enabled.

"Our India R&D team has worked relentlessly on validating Reno6 Series 5G devices as per the operator needs including performing interoperability and compliance tests," Arif said.

In India, the government has allocated three spectrum bands for 5G trials to Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL, while there is a proposal to add higher frequency bands when the 5G services are commercially rolled out in India.

"Reno6 Series is a true 5G smartphone with Reno6 Pro supporting 11 5G bands and Reno6 supporting 13 5G bands," Arif said.

The company unveiled Reno6 Pro 5G with 12 gb RAM and 256 gb internal memory priced at Rs 39,990, and Reno6 5G with 8GB RAM and 128 gb internal memory priced at Rs 29,990.

Oppo India Chief Marketing Officer Damyant Singh Khanoria said the company started the first quarter of 2021 with 35 per cent year-on-year growth.

"By democraticising 5G technology across price segments, we continue to build our legacy," Khanoria said.

Oppo will sell Reno6 Pro 5G on Flipkart and across all mainline retailers, while Reno6 5G will be only available on Flipkart from July 20. HRS hrs

