Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said the state government has waived outstanding electricity bills of all domestic consumers till December 2021.

A notification has been issued by power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Singh said in an official statement here.

Also Read | Justice UU Lalit Set to Take Over NV Ramana As the Next Chief Justice of India; Here's Everything You Need To Know About Him.

The pending electricity bills till December 31, 2021, of domestic consumers who have not paid their dues till June 30, 2022, have been waived, he added.

The state government had already announced waiving pending electricity bills of domestic consumers till December 31, 2021.

Also Read | Nokia 8210 4G & Nokia 110 Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The minister further said, "The disconnected power connections, which are not possible to restore, will be issued again by the PSPCL at the request of the applicant".

The charges incurred for the new domestic electricity connections, which are to be paid by the consumers, will also be reimbursed by the Punjab government to the PSPCL, the minister added.

He said the Punjab government has been providing 300 units of free electricity since July to all the eligible residents every month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)