Latest News | Over 1 Lakh Acres Cultivated Through Free Tractor Rental Service: TAFE

New Delhi, June 4 (PTI) Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) on Thursday said over one lakh acres have been cultivated so far through its 90-day free tractor rental service for farmers in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The rental service was started from April 1 and will run till June 30.

Through its JFarm Services platform, TAFE had started the initiative with an aim to help the farming community from the economic implications of COVID-19, and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus threat on farming operations of small and marginal farmers during the critical Rabi harvest and Kharif preparation season, the company said in a statement.

"The scheme received an overwhelming response from the farming community and within 60 days of its implementation, over 100,000 acres have been cultivated and rental service has been provided benefitting thousands of farmers in this crucial cropping season," it said.

TAFE said it launched the JFarm Services free tractor rental scheme with 18,000 Massey Ferguson and Eicher Tractor customers, and about 75,000 farm implement owners, to offer implements like the cultivator, rotary tiller, duck-foot cultivator, disc plough, disc harrow, mould board plough, thresher and several others.

"Owing to popular demand, the JFarm services platform saw an increase in the registrations to 38,900 Massey Ferguson and Eicher Tractors and 1,06,500 implements available on rent," it said.

JFarm Services is an initiative by TAFE to increase easy access to farm mechanization solutions through rental of tractors and farm equipment for small and large farms, latest mandi prices, agri-news alerts and advisory.

