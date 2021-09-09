New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday said that over 27 lakh unorganised workers have been registered on the e-Shram portal since its launch last month.

The ministry is organising various camps for registration of the unorganised workers on the e-Shram portal, according to a statement.

One such camp was set up at the Shram Shakti Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday to register the unorganised labour working in various ministries located in the building, it added.

Over 80 workers are expected to register on the portal on Thursday at the camp, the ministry said in the statement.

Inaugurating the camp, Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli asked everyone to spread the word on the portal and the benefits that accrue to those workers registering on the portal.

The minister stated that the creation of a national database of all unorganised workers will help the government focus on targeted and last-mile delivery of the welfare schemes for the unorganised workers.

Teli termed e-Shram as a game-changer portal launched under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. He said that so far, over 27 lakh unorganised workers have already registered, and the Government of India is actively cooperating with all the state governments and other stakeholders for registering the workers on the portal.

Enlisting the benefits, Teli said the registration also provides Rs 2 lakh accidental insurance cover.

If a worker is registered on the e-Shram portal and meets with an accident, he will be eligible for Rs 2 lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability. Upon the registration, the workers are provided with a universal account number, which would make it easy for the portability of social security schemes such as ration cards, especially for the migrant workers. HRS hrs

