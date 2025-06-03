New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday said that since the digitization of the copyright registration process, over 3,50,000 copyrights have been registered.

It said that the figures reflect a significant rise in awareness and adoption of copyright protection mechanisms among creators across various sectors.

The Copyright Act, 1957, has been a cornerstone of intellectual property law in India, governing the rights of creators over their literary, dramatic, musical, and artistic works, as well as cinematograph films and sound recordings.

Since its enactment, the Act has undergone various amendments to keep pace with technological advancements and international treaties.

