New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Nearly 30.4 crore unorganised workers have registered on e-Shram portal as on December 1, 2024, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the portal on August 26, 2021 for creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar.

The portal is meant to register and support unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

As on December 1, 2024, over 30.43 crore unorganised workers have registered on e-Shram, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. The number of registrations from rural areas is 27.22 crore.

So far, 12 schemes of different central ministries/ departments have been integrated or mapped with e-Shram. These schemes include Pradhan Mantri Surakhsa Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Ayushman Bharat, Prime Minister Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi), PM Awas Yojana, among others.PTI KKS KKS

