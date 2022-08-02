New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Over 450 products like pressure cookers, laptops, and helmets are under the ambit of mandatory quality certification of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Consumer Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

It means that no person can manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store or sell these products without following Indian Standards and obtaining BIS certification.

Products that require mandatory certification are notified from time to time under the Quality Control Orders (QCO) by the BIS. The rules apply to both Indian and foreign makers.

Consumers must ensure that they purchase these products bearing ISI Mark, the ministry said in a statement.

For a number of products, the ministry said compliance to Indian Standards is made compulsory taking into cognizance various considerations, i.e. public interest, protection of human, animal or plant health, safety of environment, prevention of unfair trade practices and national security.

QCOs are issued by various ministries depending upon the product and product categories being regulated through the Order, after having stakeholder consultations.

