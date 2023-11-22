Latest News | Over 5 Kg Heroin Recovered Near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) More than five kg of heroin was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Wednesday, a BSF official said.

Acting on specific information, Border Security Force (BSF) troops along with the Punjab Police conducted a joint search operation on the outskirts of village Attari in Amritsar.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

During the search, they recovered a bag containing the heroin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)