Latest News | Over 5 Kg Heroin Recovered Near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. More than five kg of heroin was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Wednesday, a BSF official said.

Agency News PTI| Nov 22, 2023 10:24 AM IST
Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) More than five kg of heroin was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Wednesday, a BSF official said.

Acting on specific information, Border Security Force (BSF) troops along with the Punjab Police conducted a joint search operation on the outskirts of village Attari in Amritsar.

During the search, they recovered a bag containing the heroin.

