New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Over 600 development projects have been undertaken in the villages of the national capital within seven months of the launch of Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan (DGA), a statement said on Saturday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recently reviewed the progress and status of projects undertaken in the villages of Delhi under DDA's 'Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan' (DGA), it said.

According to the statement released by the Raj Niwas office, there is a provision of more than Rs 960 crore for the DGA.

It was informed during the meeting that a total of 642 projects related to infrastructure development and improvement of civic amenities were being undertaken, it stated.

The projects began in these villages after the inauguration of DGA in March by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and have, thereafter, been moving at a steady pace. Out of the 642 projects being undertaken, 111 had already been completed, 296 were in the advance stage of completion and 118 were in the early stages of implementation. A total of 117 projects were at the stage of sanctioning and pre-implementation stage, the statement said.

In addition to these, piped gas connections to 93 out of 200 identified villages have also been completed under the DGA and projects for the remaining 107 will be completed by March 2025, of which 43 villages will have piped gas connections as early as December this year itself.

It may be noted that these connections being provided by IGL under the aegis of DGA are not being funded by the allocated amount of Rs 960 crore, it said.

Projects undertaken by the DGA include the development of parks, gymnasiums, roads, sewers, water bodies, cremation grounds, pastures and other civic amenities in these villages that had been hitherto neglected due to the Delhi government's apathy, it said.

These projects were selected after detailed on-ground consultations with the residents themselves wherein DMs over three rounds had stayed in the villages and consulted the residents in camps specifically organised for this purpose, the statement said.

