Bengaluru, Apr 28 (PTI) The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Monday said that more than 650 cases were registered against those found indulging in drunk and driving while a total of Rs 1.89 lakh was collected as fine from those found over-speeding during a week-long special drive conducted across the city.

The drive was conducted from April 21 to April 27 against the drivers and riders under the influence of alcohol and found over-speeding, they said.

The drive was carried out across the city with all traffic officers from 53 traffic police stations, police said.

According to the traffic police, during the special drive against drunk and driving, a total of 43, 253 vehicles were checked and 668 cases were registered against such violators.

Meanwhile, 185 cases were registered against those found over-speeding and a total fine of Rs 1.89 lakh was collected from them.

"The special drive was aimed to curb the menace of drunken driving and over-speeding to ensure road safety in Bengaluru City. This drive will continue further," the traffic police said in a statement.

