New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The government made an allocation of Rs 5,143 crore for two central schemes in the petroleum sector, including a project for a gas grid in the North East, in the last five years, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said on Monday.

In a written reply to a question by BJP's Anil Baluni in the Rajya Sabha, Teli gave details of the central sector schemes with outlays above Rs 1,000 crore related to the petroleum and natural gas sector during the last five years.

As much as Rs 4,278 crore allocation has been made for the Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd, which is building a gas grid in the North East.

Another Rs 865 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri JIVAN scheme.

"Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) have achieved over 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol during ethanol supply year (ESY) 2021-22," he said.

The government has amended the National Policy on Biofuels, 2018 to advance the target of 20 per cent blending of ethanol in petrol to ESY 2025-26 from 2030.

"E20 fuel which is a blend of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol has been launched on February 6, 2023 at 84 retail outlets of OMCs in 11 States/UTs," he added.

