Palghar, Mar 19 (PTI) Palghar Zilla Parishad has sought funds worth Rs 100 crore from the infrastructure development agency of the Maharashtra government for the implementation of various projects in Palghar district, an official release said on Sunday.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Announcement Likely Next Week, Know How Much Salary Will Increase.

Responding to the demand, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured ZP president Prakash Nikam that sufficient funds will be allocated, it said.

Also Read | Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair Resigns To Pursue External Opportunities.

A meeting was held recently between officials of Maharashtra Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the ZP president, it said.

The funds are sought to ease traffic woes and for implementing various development projects in the district.

Nikam demanded that Dahanu, Wada,Vikramgad, Jawhar and Mokhada talukas in Palghar district be included in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)