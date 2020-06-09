Latest News | Panacea Infosec to Hike Headcount by 40-45 Pc; Sees Rising Demand for Cybersecurity, Audits

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Panacea Infosec on Tuesday said it plans to raise its headcount by 40-45 per cent this year, to meet the rising demand for cybersecurity consulting, auditing and compliance among businesses in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and work-from-home culture.

"We will be hiring around 70-90 people by March 2021, from our current strength of 200 staff," Ajay Kaushik CEO Panacea Infosec said.

The company currently has offices in Delhi and Kolkata and will open new offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

At present, Panacea offers its services in verticals of cybersecurity consulting, auditing and compliance areas like certification and assessment services, CERT-In security auditing services, threat and vulnerability management, advisory services, managed security services, training and products.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 has jeopardised businesses across the world. However, the data and information security industry is proving to be incredibly resilient,” the company said in a statement.

Businesses have understood the crucial need of cybersecurity audit during this crisis and the demand for cybersecurity consulting, auditing and compliance have been increasing like never before, it added.

"Panacea Infosec has added new business and expanded its service portfolio with existing client also... due to COVID-19 pandemic, demand of security audit and consulting have touched new high. Work-from-home and a vast number of cyber-attacks create huge awareness for data protection and cyber security," Kaushik said.

