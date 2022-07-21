New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Former Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya on Thursday highlighted the way forward for India when negotiating free trade agreements and their role in the global economy.

He was speaking at a programme on "Openness to Trade: Economic and Policy Considerations" for the secretaries in the central government.

The programme was organised by the Department of Commerce (DoC), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

It is part of the initiative by the Prime Minister to create better awareness at senior levels in government about the importance of trade and the role played by exports in accelerating growth, the ministry said in a release.

At the inaugural session, Panagariya, currently a professor of economics at Columbia University, emphasised the importance of export-led growth and the need for revisiting the strategy on import substitution, factors influencing export competitiveness, and the role of FTAs in trade liberalisation, it added.

According to the statement, Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary, highlighted the role of FTAs and government's interventions, such as PLIs (Performance Linked Incentive), ODOP (One district one product), in achieving India's goal of a USD 5 trillion economy and the need for stronger inter-ministerial cooperation and coordination.

He said that Covid has made India realise the pitfalls of depending on one country and one source.

The participants of the first session included secretaries from several ministries/ departments of the central government.

