New Delhi, June 22 (PTI) Consumer electronics major Panasonic India is looking at doubling its market share in the refrigerator segment to over 5 per cent by the end of this fiscal year, a company official has said.

The company is expanding its portfolio in the refrigerator segment by adding SKUs (stock-keeping units) with advance features such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of things (IoT) to cater to the evolving consumer lifestyle and the growing preference for smart appliances with affordable pricing.

In this regard, Panasonic India, a subsidiary of Japan-based Panasonic Corporation, on Monday introduced AI-enabled refrigerator range powered by six-speed inverter compressor and 'Econavi' intelligent sensors, which detect unconscious waste of energy.

"With the refrigerator household penetration of only 40 per cent, there is a huge opportunity to tap in the Indian market. With the AI-enabled series, we are targeting a market share of 5 per cent by the end of FY20-21," said Harshal Soman, Panasonic India Head, Home Appliances Business.

The Indian market for refrigerators is estimated to be around 12 million units in which 9 million is direct cool and rest 3 million is frost-free models.

Panasonic's current market share in the refrigerator segment is around 2.6 per cent.

"We expect to double it in this fiscal,” he said adding "the growth driver would be the different SKUs which we are going to introduce in different capacity".

The company plans to bring some new models of refrigerator on the IoT platform this year.

The new AI range refrigerators are manufactured at its Jhajjar, Haryana-based plant.

According to the company, AI has ushered in a new era in the home appliances segment and changed the way consumers are relying on their appliances.

"Catering to this need for enhanced product experience, we are continuously reinventing and strengthening our home appliance portfolio with advance AI technology such as 'Econavi' and inverter features,” he said.

The company plans to promote its AI refrigerator range through a digital campaign covering social media platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.

