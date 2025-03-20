Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Defence engineering company Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd on Thursday said it has secured a contract worth Rs 142.31 crore from DRDO arm CHESS to develop a high-powered anti-drone laser system.

Centre for High Defence Systems & Sciences (CHESS) is a part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 21 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The development roadmap for the project is set to be executed in 24 months. Paras Defence is proud to be the first company in India to develop such a state-of-the-art system, the company said in a statement.

"Securing this contract from DRDO underscores our commitment to advancing India's defence capabilities through homegrown innovation," said Munjal Sharad Shah, Managing Director, Paras Defence & Space Technologies.

Also Read | Who Is Badar Khan Suri, Indian Researcher Facing Deportation After Getting Detained in US for Hamas Support?.

High-power laser technology represents a pivotal advancement in modern warfare, offering precise, cost-effective and rapid-response solutions to emerging aerial threats, according to Shah.

The project involves development of a laser source module and integration with beam control system on mobile platform, meant for anti drone/UAV and anti-missile applications, the company said.

The total addressable market (TAM) for high-power laser defence systems is estimated to be Rs 25,000 crore, positioning the company for substantial future growth, it said.

The undertaking will stimulate job creation for highly skilled professionals in research, development, and manufacturing, it said, adding the indigenous system opens avenues for exports as countries seek advanced solutions to counter the escalating threat posed by rogue drones.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)