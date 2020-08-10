Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI): The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Monday decided to gift two lions each to the Lion and Tiger Safari in Shimoga, and a zoo in Gadag district, both over 300 kms from here.

The park has sought an approval from the Central Zoo Authority to give the lions.

In a statement, the BBP said, "On the occasion of World Lion Day, the biological park has decided to gift two male lions named Dharma and Arjuna to the Lion and Tiger Safari, Tyavarekoppa, Shimoga, and a pair, Nakula and Nirupama, to Gadag zoo under the Animal Exchange Programme."

The World Lion Day falls on August 10.

The BBP said it has submitted a proposal to the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi, for approval.

