Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) A passenger has been booked for allegedly beating up a ticket checker inside an express train, a railway police official said on Saturday.

Rajesh Gupta (42) was checking tickets in the 12105 Vidarbha Express on Friday night when he came across accused Vijayan Perumal (34), a resident of Kalyan, without a ticket, the Dombivali railway police official said.

"Perumal hit Gupta, who later filed a case with Manmad railway police station. Since the incident took place when the train was within Dombivali limits, the case was transferred here. Efforts are on to nab Perumal," he said.

