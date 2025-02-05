Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) FMCG conglomerate Patanjali Group on Wednesday said it has partnered with IBSFINtech for the deployment of integrated treasury management solutions for digital transformation.

"As a global brand, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge solutions...It aligns with our global expansion goals and addresses growing complexities of international operations, forex management, hedging strategies, and market volatility," Patanjali Foods CEO Sanjeev Asthana said in a statement.

By simplifying financial ecosystems and ensuring real-time insights, Patanjali Group CFO Kumar Rajesh said, Patanjali has achieved unmatched operational transparency, agility and resilience.

"These advancements have fortified governance structures and empowered the organisation to navigate dynamic financial landscapes with confidence," he added.

