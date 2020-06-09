Latest News | PayNearby Disburses over Rs 6,000 Cr of DBT Transactions During Apr-May

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Fintech services provider PayNearby on Tuesday said it disbursed over Rs 6,000 crore of DBT through its platform during April-May lockdown period.

The company's retail network, consisting of kirana stores, medical, hardware, telecom shops, among others, facilitated seamless access of direct benefit transfer money to over 2.9 crore customers, it said in a release.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone With Quad Rear Camera & Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

PayNearby has disbursed DBT of over Rs 6,000 crore through its AePS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) platform during the nationwide lockdown in the months of April-May, the release said.

PayNearby, a leader in the AePS segment with a market share of over 33 per cent, said it witnessed a 127 per cent rise in customer base during April-May vis-a-vis pre-lockdown months. PTI KPM RVK 06091808 NNNNeroes.

Also Read | Flipkart Launches Voice Assistant Feature for Simplifying Customer's E-Commerce Journey.

''From this point forward, they kind of have to stand on their own. Which is fine. And liberating. You could have different heroes, different heroines in this case. This one's gonna be a little more dynamic.

“We just want to keep the series current. And the mantra, really, is that our heroes and heroines are just regular people. That's what we're going to continue.''

The horror series started in 1981 with "Evil Dead", which was one of the highest grossers of the year, it was followed by two sequels -- "Evil Dead II" (1987) and "Army of Darkness" (1992).

A 2013 reboot, directed by Fede Alvarez of "Don''t Breathe" fame, also enjoyed both critical and commercial success. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)