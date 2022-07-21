Kolkata, Jul 21 (PTI) RP Sanjiv Goenka group's carbon black major PCBL Ltd on Thursday said it registered a 21 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 126 crore for the first quarter period ended June 2022, compared to corresponding period profit of Rs 104 crore posted in the previous year.

The revenue for the quarter was Rs 1409 crore, a 40 per cent growth over the first quarter revenue of Rs 1004 crore in FY'22, the company informed the bourses.

Also Read | iQOO 9T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Spotted on Google Play Console: Report.

Inflationary pressure led to a rise in total expenditure during the quarter under review to Rs 1260 crore against Rs 877 crore in the year ago period.

The company is setting up a greenfield project in Chennai which is expected to be commissioned by the third quarter of this fiscal. The plant will have a capacity of 1,47,000 tonnes of carbon black and produce 24 MW of green power.

Also Read | Facebook Gaming's New Clips to Reels Feature Rolled Out for All Creators: Report.

Another 40,000 MTPA brownfield project at Mundra in Gujarat, is also under execution in two phases. The first phase is expected to be operational by the end of the current fiscal, the PCBL said.

The company earlier approved a split of the equity shares of Rs 2 each into two shares of Re 1 each effective from April.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)