Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Fund infusion by private equity funds declined almost 8 per cent in the March quarter this year to USD 3.44 billion across 260 deals, according to industry data.

Though the value of private equity investments declined 7.7 per cent in Q1, the number of deals soared by 44 per cent to 260 from 180 in Q1 of 2020, show the data collated by the London Stock Exchange Group-owned Refinitiv that tracks global financial transactions and market action.

Overall, 2020 saw the highest number of deals since 2010 with 810 private equity deals worth USD 34.44 billion.

Software companies attracted the maximum PE interest in Q1 this year with USD 1,348 million equity invested compared to internet-specific companies in Q1 of 2020 with USD 2,053 million equity investment.

Fundraising in Q1 stood at USD 1,605 million compared to USD 670 million (USD) in Q1 2020, an increase of 139 per cent year-on-year.

The top deals are the USD 460 million raised by Think & Learn from five funds, followed by Dream11 Fantasy - USD 266.67 million from two funds, Zomato - USD 230 million from four PEs, Finnovation Tech USD 145 million from 6 funds, Stelis Biopharma - USD 125 million from 5 funds, and Zetwerk - USD 120 million from five funds, according to Refinitiv data.

Other deals include Resilient Innovations - USD 108 million from 10 funds, Hella Infra Market - USD 100 million from seven players, Imagine Marketing - USD 100 million from one PE player and Ver Se Innovation - USD 100 million from two funds.

