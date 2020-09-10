New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Peak power demand is back to normal as it has touched 174.33 GW on Wednesday, surpassing the highest level of 173.15 GW in September last year, showing spurt in commercial and industrial activities in the country.

Incidentally, the peak power demand met had reached its previous highest level of 173.15 GW on September 9 last year, as per the power ministry data.

Peak power demand met is the highest energy supply during the day across the country.

The government had imposed the lockdown from March 25 to fight the deadly coronavirus in the country. It also resulted in lower commercial and industrial demand in April onwards.

The government started easing lockdown restrictions from April 20, 2020.

The relaxation in lockdown resulted in perking up electricity demand in the country due to the increase in economic activities.

The experts had earlier exuded confidence that the power demand will not only be back to normal levels but will also achieve marginal growth from September onwards.

However, bucking the trend, the slump in peak power demand met rose marginally to 5.65 per cent in August from 2.61 per cent in July.

Peak power demand met stood at 167.49 GW in August compared to 177.52 GW recorded in the same month last year.

The slump in peak power demand met was 2.61 per cent in July this year as it was recorded at 170.54 GW, down from 175.12 GW in the same month of 2019.

The electricity demand witnessed an increase in May onwards after easing of lockdown restrictions. In June this year, peak power demand met had dipped by 9.6 per cent to 164.98 GW, as against 182.45 GW in June 2019.

In May this year, the peak power demand met stood at 166.22 GW, 8.9 per cent less than 182.53 GW in the year-ago period.

While in April it stood at 132.73 GW, around 25 per cent lower than 176.81 GW recorded in the same month a year earlier, mainly due to lower commercial and industrial demand following the lockdown.

