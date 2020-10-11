Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI)One person was killed and another injured when a speeding sports car allegedly knocked them down in Madhapur area here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 3.15 pm when the car hit the two people, who were walking along a footpath, resulting in the spot death of one of them, while another sustained minor injuries, they said.

The driver of the car was taken into custody and a case under relevant section of IPC and MV Act was registered, police added.

