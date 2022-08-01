Puducherry, Aug 1 (PTI) Congress leader and former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy voiced concern over the Union Territory witnessing crimes leaving people in constant fear.

Also Read | Hero Electric Sold Nearly 9K EV Two-Wheelers in July 2022: Report.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, Narayanasamy said Puducherry is becoming a 'crime city'. He said neither Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, nor Chief Minister N Rangasamy appeared to be worried about the occurrence of crimes.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Galaxy Z Flip 4 India Pre-Booking Now Live.

The Congress leader said the territorial government is also "proving its inefficiency in maintaining law and order".

Narayanasamy said the AINRC-BJP coalition government in Puducherry had failed to fulfil its promises. "The government is going to present the budget for the fiscal 2022-2023 in the next few weeks. The Chief Minister has not made it clear as to how much of grants the Centre has sanctioned," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)