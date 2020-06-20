New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) on Saturday posted over 8 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,313.47 crore for the quarter ended March,2020.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 3,061.43 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said.

Also Read | Monsoon Forecast 2020: Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall from June 22-23, Predicts IMD.

The company's total income in the quarter rose to Rs 10,507.65 crore, compared with Rs Rs 9,687.91 crore in a year-ago period.

Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 11,059.40 crore in 2019-20 compared to Rs 10,033.52 crore in 2018-19. For 2019-20, the company posted a total income of Rs 38,670.96 crore, up from Rs 35,661.32 crore in 2018-19.

Also Read | Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Faithful, Assam Singam Red, Assam Kuil Diamond on June 20, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.04 per share (i.e.@ 40.40% on the paid-up equity share capital) subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.

This final dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs.5.96 per share (i.e.@59.60% on the paid-up equity share capital) paid on 21 March 2020 for the 2019-20 fiscal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)