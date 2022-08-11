New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Two entities -- PGIM India Mutual Fund and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority -- on Thursday offloaded shares of Newgen Software Technology Ltd worth Rs 45 crore through open market transactions.

PGIM India Mutual Fund (PGIM MF) and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) sold a total of 12.20 lakh shares of the software company, as per bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Also Read | Vivo V25 Series India Launch Set for August 17, 2022.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 370 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 45.17 crore.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Institute of Technology picked up the company's shares.

Also Read | Microsoft Open Sources Its 1,500 3D Emojis for Creators.

Shares of Newgen Software Technology closed 1.52 per cent lower at Rs 372.50 on NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)