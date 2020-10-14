New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Flipkart-owned PhonePe on Wednesday launched car and bike insurance products on its platform in association with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

With this launch, over 230 million registered PhonePe users can now insure their vehicles seamlessly in under 2 minutes, without the need for any documents to be uploaded before the purchase and also view their policy documents instantly on the app, a statement said.

PhonePe users can also customise their car insurance plan based on their needs with a range of value-added offerings such as zero depreciation, 24X7 roadside assistance and engine protection among others, it added.

"This (launch) is in line with our goal to be a one-stop destination for all insurance needs of our customers. We believe there is tremendous headroom for growth in the motor insurance segment as two-wheelers account for 70 per cent of the vehicles in the country and a bulk of these are uninsured," Gunjan Ghai, VP and Head of Insurance at PhonePe, said.

* * SIS Group migrates to IceWarp for E2E encrypted email communication solution

Email communication and collaboration solutions provider IceWarp on Wednesday said it has partnered SIS Group which provides security services.

"With more than 2.4 lakh employees and a huge database of customers, its (SIS Group) backend processes and operations are both complex and huge. For a security services management company like SIS Group, it becomes a challenge to protect its sensitive information for its operations," a statement said.

The association with IceWarp would aid SIS Group to function more efficiently and effectively without security concerns, it added.

* * ReNEWate raises funding from Better Capital

Renewate Infrastructure Technologies, a Pune-based deep-tech start-up, on Wednesday said it has raised capital in a pre-seed funding round led by Better Capital.

The company, however, didn't disclose the amount raised.

The funding allows ReNEWate to expand its product offerings and accelerate growth as well as expand its presence throughout India, a statement said.

Founded by husband-wife duo of Debashree Ghatak and Supratik Ghatak, ReNEWate helps renovation contractors, property improvement professionals and agencies to manage their business digitally.

The start-up has earlier received a grant from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India for being one of the final top smart 50 start-ups that are poised to transform India as part of the Smart 50 challenge organised by the Department and IIM Calcutta, it said.

