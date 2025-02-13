Sambhal (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal have put up posters of an unidentified suspect involved in the November 24 violence that erupted during the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, officials said Thursday.

The suspect was identified through CCTV footage, but his whereabouts remain unknown, according to an official.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 14 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The violence led to several arrests, with 76 accused already sent to jail, according to the police. The violence had broken out during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city. It resulted in the death of four civilians and injuries to many others, including security personnel.

However, some suspects are yet to be identified. To aid the investigation, Sambhal Kotwali police have pasted posters at various locations, including Chaman Sarai, Hospital Chauraha and the Community Health Centre. The posters state that the individual was involved in the November 24 violence and request the public's help in identifying him.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 13: Rashami Desai, Sarojini Naidu, Robbie Williams and Somdev Devvarman - Know About Celebrities Born on February 13.

The notice assures that the identity of informants will be kept confidential, and they will be rewarded. Contact numbers of Sambhal Kotwal and Circle Officer are also provided.

Speaking to PTI, Sambhal Kotwal Anuj Kumar Tomar said, "A photo of a suspect involved in the November 24 incident has been pasted in the city.

He was identified through CCTV footage, and anyone providing information about him will remain anonymous."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)