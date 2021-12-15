New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Employee health insurance startup Plum has partnered with Razorpay Rize to offer exclusive group health benefits to early age startups.

Plum aims to cover over 1,00,000 new businesses and entrepreneurs, it said on Wednesday.

This partnership with Razorpay Rize fructifies Plum's vision to help startups create a culture of health insurance and employee wellbeing from day-one.

Through this association, Plum aims to take an industry-first approach of helping startups with under 10 employees get insured and provide them with best-in-class health benefits, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)