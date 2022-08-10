New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Investment firm Plutus Wealth Management on Wednesday bought shares of IT company Zensar Technologies Ltd for Rs 167 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Plutus Wealth Management LLP purchased 75 lakh shares of the company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 223 apiece.

Separately, Amansa Holdings Pvt Ltd also sold shares of the Pune-based IT company.

Shares of Zensar Technologies closed 2.58 per cent higher at Rs 234.45 on BSE.

In a separate transaction, an entity bought paper mill company JK Paper Ltd's shares worth Rs 45 crore through an open market transaction.

Renaissance Emerging Markets Equity Private Pool Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired 11 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 411.74 per scrip, the bulk deal data with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Shares of JK Paper Ltd closed 8.69 per cent higher at Rs 422.70 on NSE.

