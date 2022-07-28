New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on August 7, where issues related to agriculture, health and economy will be discussed, official sources said on Thursday.

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several union ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of NITI Aayog.

The Governing Council meets regularly, and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015.

