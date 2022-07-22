New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Global relocation company PM Relocations (PMR) said it aims to double its revenue to Rs 200 crore in the current financial year with rising demand for house shifting after Covid.

"The company has moved more than 5,000 households within India, 8,000 families abroad and more than 1,00,000 laptops and desktops to ensure business continuity. As a result, it has achieved the revenue target of Rs 100 crore in FY 2021-2022," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Akasa Air to Begin Services From August 7; Check Routes, Timings And Fare Details Here.

The increase in revenue is expected from existing offering, while the newly-introduced service line extension will contribute 10 per cent of the entire targeted revenue, it said.

Last year, it introduced new business verticals like commercial moving and business continuity services like laptop and desktop movement.

Also Read | 68th National Film Awards Winners List: Suriya and Ajay Devgn Joint Winners of Best Actor Award, Aparna Balamurali Wins Best Actress; Check Out Complete List of Winners.

"Despite the many challenges being faced by MSMEs as well as difficulties arising out of the pandemic, we are excited to achieve our Q1 target," company's CEO Aakanksha Bhargava said.

On an average, PM Relocations relocates close to 10,000 families every year around the world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)