New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Niti Aayog on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers innovation as the key to develop world-class technology products.

"If Nalanda and Takshila university were built today, they would be completely virtual. SamShiksha is conceptualized as a first of its kind online university of the future," Niti Aayog quoted Modi as saying at a virtual interaction with technology leaders on August 7.

The Aayog said Modi also emphasised on continuing the 'Guru-Shishya' tradition in virtual classes.

"Innovation is the key to develop world-class tech products. BHIM is a powerful product with proven technology and a proven platform. It is credible, fast and seamless," Modi was quoted as saying by Niti Aayog in a series of tweets.

According to Niti Aayog tweets, the prime minister termed Unnati is a state-of-the-art tech platform that is aimed at providing livelihood access for 20 crore blue and grey collar workers.

"The platform can unlock aspirations & help educate job seekers about available opportunities, while also upskilling them," the Aayog quoted Modi as saying.

The government has identified seven key areas for developing technology-based solutions in public-private partnership mode to deal with challenges in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The seven areas are financial inclusion, digital health, livelihood, nutrition, MSMEs, agriculture and education.

In late May, Modi had directed government think-tank Niti Aayog to identify key themes that would emerge in the post-COVID-19 world and work with top technology leaders to identify specific use cases for technology intervention.

