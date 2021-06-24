Itanagar, Jun 24 (PTI) The special investigation cell of Arunachal Pradesh Police said it has arrested four state government officials in connection with a land scam.

The arrests were made on Wednesday following a complaint by a person, who alleged that his plot of land at Chimpu-Hollongi Road here was also allotted to someone else through unfair means by the four officials, SIC (Vigilance) SP Hemant Tiwari said

"During enquiry, it was found that the Land Possession Certificate issued to them was for the same plot. One was issued the LPC in 2016 and the other in 2019," Tiwari said.

A detailed investigation is underway, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)