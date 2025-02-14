New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has claimed to have foiled a robbery attempt on a businessman with the arrest of four people, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, the suspects have a history of violent crimes and were in the advanced stages of planning the heist when they apprehended them.

"One of the main conspirators, identified as Satender, had previously been involved in the murder of a policeman," Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said in a statement.

The accused were identified as Satender (54), Mohit (28), Rajendra Singh alias doctor (46), residents of Delhi and Monu (28) from Uttar Pradesh.

"Our operation prevented what could have been a high-profile robbery targeting a businessman in the Model Town area after the arrest of Rajendra Singh, an employee of the businessman, who had been leaking information to the gang," Additional CP added.

She said that in November 2024, police received information about Satender, a proclaimed offender in multiple cases. Teams discovered his plans to commit a robbery in Delhi.

Satender, along with his accomplices, had acquired weapons and vehicles for the crime. Police teams were deployed to track and locate the suspects. All the criminals were arrested on February 7.

With their arrest, police recovered one .32 bore pistol with three live cartridges, one dagger, two motorcycles and six mobile phones.

"The gang had carried out reconnaissance of the target location and planned an escape route. Their capture prevented a violent crime," she said.

Sharing the profile of the accused, she said that Satender, who studied up to 12th grade, has been involved in over 20 criminal cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He started as a farmer. At the age of 20, he was implicated in a murder case. During a botched robbery attempt, Satender and his gang killed a policeman.

Mohit, with a history of snatching and robbery, has been involved in over a dozen criminal cases in Delhi and UP. Monu has been involved in at least five criminal cases, including a murder in 2014, she added.

Rajendra Singh, a resident of Kamal Vihar, worked as a driver for a businessman in Model Town since 2020. Through a common friend, he met Satender at a wedding and became aware of his criminal background. Seeing an opportunity for financial gain, Rajendra provided crucial information about his employer's wealth and business activities to the gang, Godara said.

Rajendra, as an insider, played a key role by providing the gang with inputs on the businessman's finances and movements. The gang conducted multiple reconnaissance visits to finalise their plan and escape route, Godara said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, Godara added.

