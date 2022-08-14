Mangaluru (K'taka), Aug 14 (PTI) Following a blood trail of an injured thief in Karaya village in Dakshina Kannada district, police caught him.

Police said the thief got injured in the head as he banged against a door while trying to snap the connection of a CCTV camera in a clinic that he tried to loot on Friday. While fleeing, blood was spilling from his head leaving a trail.

The burglar first tried to break into the bank adjacent to a gram panchayat office. When he failed, he entered a nearby hotel and stole around Rs 5,000 from the cash box.

After that, the thief broke open the rear window of a clinic nearby with a steel rod and took away Rs 5,000 in cash from the pharmacy there.

Noticing the CCTV in the pharmacy, he tried to cut the connection off and in the attempt his head hit against the door, leaving a serious wound. Blood started oozing out and the drops fell along the path he ran.

The police said they started searching for the robber after complaints from the owners of the pharmacy and hotel. As the CCTV camera had captured his visuals, the police said they could easily track him following the trail.

The robber was identified as Ashraf (37) of Kaukradi village. He is facing similar cases in other places too, the police added.

