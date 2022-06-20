Kottayam (Ker), Jun 20 (PTI) A man who allegedly flew a drone over the famous Ettumanoor Mahadeva temple, an ancient shrine of Lord Shiva, on Monday was booked for trespass and released on station bail, police said.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 17.08 Lakh Net Subscribers in April 2022.

The 35-year-old man was unaware that photography was not permitted in the shrine and was using a helicam, the police said. This was objected to by the temple authorities.

Also Read | Stagflation Risk Low in India Amid Slowing Growth, Says Finance Ministry.

He was using the helicam when there was less crowd in the shrine, said a police officer.

A case of trespass was registered based on the complaint from the Devaswom Board officials, and the helicam was seized, he said.

This follows questioning of the man earlier in the day.

The shrine is one of the major Shiva temples in Kerala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)