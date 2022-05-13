Amaravati, May 13 (PTI) A sub-inspector of police working in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh shot himself to death on Friday, police said.

SI Gopala Krishna, attached to the Sarpavaram police station, took the extreme step using his service revolver at his residence, Kakinada Deputy Superintendent of Police V Bhima Rao said.

"We don't know the reason for this extreme step. We are investigating the case from all angles," the DSP said.

The deceased official is survived by wife and two children.

The DSP denied speculation that the SI died by suicide unable to bear the harassment by senior officials. "This is baseless," he said.

Gopala Krishna, who hailed from Penuganchiprolu in NTR district, joined police service as SI in 2014. He worked in various police stations in the then East Godavari district.

"He was a software professional before joining police. He often used to lament with colleagues that he liked the software job more and he unnecessarily quit it to join the police," Bhima Rao said.

The DSP said they have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the deceased's wife Pavani and investigation is on.

