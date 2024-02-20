Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) A head constable was injured after being assaulted by two prisoners in Ajmer jail while one of the two attackers died after he received injuries in the scuffle, police said on Monday.

Shrawan and Fardeen attacked head constable Rahesh with an iron rod and blade, injuring him critically. Other security staffers rushed to the ward and separated them. During this, Shrawan was also injured, a police official said.

The injured head constable was taken to the district hospital. Shrawan was also admitted to the hospital where he died, the official said, adding that the body has been kept in the mortuary of the JLN government hospital.

Police said that the reasons for the attack were not clear and the matter was being probed.

