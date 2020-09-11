Puducherry, Sep 11 (PTI) Pondicherry University on Friday rescheduled all the end semester examinations of affiliated colleges and said students wouldbe given the option to take tests online or offline.

The examinations were scheduled to be held from September 14 to 19.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 India Prices Slashed Up to Rs 2,000; Check New Prices Here.

With the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) coming into force, the end semeseter examinations would begin from September 21, a release from the Controller of Examinations of the university said.

The release said students have been asked to exercise the option of taking the examination either online or offline or through blended mode by intimating the Principals of their respective colleges.

Also Read | LG Wing Smartphone With Rotating Dual-Screen to Be Unveiled on September 14, 2020; Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

The revised time-table would be displayed on the website of the university, it said.PTI Cor SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)