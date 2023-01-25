Puducherry, Jan 25 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and leaders extended greetings to the people of Union Territory on the eve of 74th Republic Day.

In her message, Soundararajan said that India had earned the encomiums of the globe by its achievements in various sectors.

"Our country is now presiding over the G20 summit which is a historic achievement and a proud feat for the nation as a whole," the Governor said.

Soundararajan said Puducherry had been making rapid strides in various developmental activities. The Union Territory is hosting a part of G20 summit on January 30 to bring to focus the tradition, cultural features, art and heritage of Puducherry, she added.

The Chief Minister in his message said Puducherry had been registering greater achievements that a big State would score in health, education and welfare sectors.

"We are really proud that Puducherry has been selected as a venue to hold the G20 summit and this is a confirmation that the Union Territory has earned a proud recognition," he said.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, Cooperation Minister A S Sai Saravanan Kumar, Speaker R Selvam and Ministers were among those who extended the greetings.

Soundararajan, who is also Governor of Telangana, is unfurling the national flag at the Gandhi Square here on Thursday at 9.30 am and is holding an 'At Home' reception on the lawns of Raj Nivas at 1 pm.

