Latest News | Poor Sanitisation in Delhi Markets, May Risk COVID Spread: CAIT to Lt Guv

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Trader's body CAIT on Thursday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal saying no sanitisation operations have commenced in any market of the capital even 10 days after opening of shops, raising the risk of COVID-19 spread.

The traders' body said an emergency meeting of the Delhi government, police and other concerned departments should be convened with trade representatives to chalk out a strategy to combat COVID-19 in markets.

Also Read | China Has Over 600 Million Poor With USD 140 Monthly Income: Premier Li Keqiang.

"We are constrained to bring to your kind notice that even after 10 days of opening of shops, no sanitisation operations have commenced in any market of Delhi.

"The commercial markets which is the first contact point of people are in a very shabby condition, dirt and filth can be seen anywhere, loads of garbages can also be seen in markets which have now become potential source of spreading of Corona in Delhi," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in its letter.

Also Read | 2020 Datsun Redi-GO Facelift BS6 Launched; Price in India Starts at Rs 2.83 Lakh.

It said the insanitary conditions in the markets can lead to the spread of coronavirus infections.

"There is no inspection of any authority for visualising the situation on ground level of commercial markets and it seems that very casual and lethargic attitude is being adopted by Govt Authorities," CAIT said. PTI RSN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)