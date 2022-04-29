Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) The Portugal government has opened its doors for tourists from India who will be required to present a negative RT-PCR test 72 hours before boarding, Visit Portugal said on Friday.

Visitors arriving on the mainland Portugal from India, will be required to present a negative RT-PCR Test (or similar NAAT test) - 72 hours before boarding or a negative Laboratorial Rapid Antigen Test 24 hours before boarding (according to the European Commission list) as mandate and no quarantine will be obligatory upon arrival, Visit Portugal said in a statement.

However, children under 12 do not need to present a certificate or test, it added.

"India has always been a strong source market for us, and in the pre-covid period, we saw a significant increase in tourists from India. We can't wait to welcome back Indian visitors to Portugal," Visit Portugal India director Claudia Matias added.

