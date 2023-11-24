New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Delhi discom TPDDL has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Power Sector Skill Council to jointly undertake skill development training and capacity-building programmes for the power distribution sector in India and abroad, according to a company statement on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by Praveen Agrawal, chief human resource, industrial relations, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) and V K Singh, chief executive officer of Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC), it said.

The objective of the MoU is to provide a framework for cooperation between TPDDL and PSSC, facilitating the co-creation, development and imparting of courses for training and skill development for personnel in the power industry, state utilities and other organisations, the statement added.

Agarwal said, "With a pre-established proficiency in on-site and off-site training domain, this MoU will enhance our training and research capabilities within the power sector with a specific focus on skill building across various state utilities."

The TPDDL is a power distribution company, a joint venture between the Delhi government and Tata Power, supplying electricity to a populace of seven million in North Delhi.

