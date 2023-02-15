New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Industry body IEEMA is aiming to generate business worth USD 10 billion at the 15th edition of Elecrama beginning Saturday in Greater Noida.

Elecrama is an industry event organised by Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Associations (IEEMA) every two years.

"In the last event, we had got business enquiries worth USD 4.6 billion. This year we are expecting the business enquiries to almost double to USD 10 billion," Elecrama chairman Jitendra K Agarwal told PTI on the sidelines of an IEEMA event in the national capital.

Agarwal further said the aim will be to get 100 per cent of the enquiries translated into actual business.

The aim of the event is to provide the stakeholders opportunities of networking with domestic and foreign companies, exploring business opportunities, exploring new product-making technologies, and business diversification, among others, he said.

Smart meters is one area where many countries have shown interest, Agarwal, who is the joint MD of smart meter manufacturer Genus Power, said.

Sunil Singhvi, Vice President, IEEMA, said the five-day event will see over 1,000 exhibitors participating from 75 countries.

"For the first time, players from Australia, France, Germany, Canada and Vietnam will be participating in the event as India is being seen as an alternative to China for sourcing electrical equipment. IEEMA is also working with the ministry of power and department of heavy industry to increase export of electrical equipment from India," he said.

The event is expected to witness a daily footfall of 3,50,000.

IEEMA has around 1,000 member organisations across the entire value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution, equipment, and electronic goods.

