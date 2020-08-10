New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Monday posted an over 18 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,048.42 crore for the June 2020 quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 2,502.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2019-20, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 9,816.72 crore in the April-June 2020 period, compared with Rs 9,361.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses rose to Rs 6,277.29 crore, from Rs 5,982.30 crore a year ago.

Power Grid transmits about 50 per cent of the total power generated in India on its transmission network.

